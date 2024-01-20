Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy NevGold Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in NevGold Corp.'s (CVE:NAU) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NevGold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Giulio Bonifacio made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.32 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.33. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months NevGold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSXV:NAU Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insiders At NevGold Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that NevGold insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$150k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 11% of NevGold shares, worth about CA$3.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The NevGold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that NevGold insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NevGold you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

