Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Vera Therapeutics Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Vera Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Vera Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Financial Officer Sean Grant for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$7.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$16.71. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Vera Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$8.92 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Vera Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Vera Therapeutics. Specifically, Chief Financial Officer Sean Grant bought US$83k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Vera Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Vera Therapeutics insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.7m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Vera Therapeutics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Vera Therapeutics insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Vera Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

