Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy USCB Financial Holdings Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USCB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for USCB Financial Holdings

USCB Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Anderson is the biggest insider purchase of USCB Financial Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$12.35 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the USCB Financial Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

USCB Financial Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

USCB Financial Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

USCB Financial Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, USCB Financial Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$113k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Does USCB Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, USCB Financial Holdings insiders have about 1.4% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.3m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The USCB Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that USCB Financial Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.