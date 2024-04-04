Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Midland States Bancorp Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Midland States Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Richard Bingham bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$19.15 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$24.32. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.70k shares for US$133k. But they sold 2.05k shares for US$46k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Midland States Bancorp insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Midland States Bancorp Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Midland States Bancorp insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director Gerald Carlson bought US$24k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Midland States Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Midland States Bancorp insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 4.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Midland States Bancorp Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Midland States Bancorp and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Midland States Bancorp.

