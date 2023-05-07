Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Pacific Bay Minerals Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PBM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacific Bay Minerals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider David Schussler for CA$200k worth of shares, at about CA$0.07 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.065 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.50m shares worth CA$320k. But insiders sold 7.10k shares worth CA$497. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pacific Bay Minerals insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Pacific Bay Minerals Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Pacific Bay Minerals over the last quarter. Insiders bought CA$9.0k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Pacific Bay Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Pacific Bay Minerals insiders own 47% of the company, worth about CA$772k. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pacific Bay Minerals Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Pacific Bay Minerals insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Pacific Bay Minerals has 5 warning signs (4 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

