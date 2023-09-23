Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Sensus Healthcare Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder Joseph Sardano was not their only acquisition of Sensus Healthcare shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$75k worth of shares at a price of US$3.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.62). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Sensus Healthcare insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Sensus Healthcare is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Sensus Healthcare Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Sensus Healthcare insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$74k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Sensus Healthcare

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 23% of Sensus Healthcare shares, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Sensus Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Sensus Healthcare shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sensus Healthcare. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Sensus Healthcare (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.