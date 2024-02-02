Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Limbach Holdings Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Limbach Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Michael McCann bought US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$35.47 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$43.29. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Limbach Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Limbach Holdings insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Limbach Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Limbach Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Limbach Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Limbach Holdings.

