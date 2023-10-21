Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Gladstone Commercial Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gladstone Commercial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Assistant Treasurer Gary Gerson bought US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$11.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.01. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Gladstone Commercial insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Gladstone Commercial Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Gladstone Commercial insider buying shares in the last three months. CFO & Assistant Treasurer Gary Gerson shelled out US$5.3k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Gladstone Commercial insiders own about US$8.0m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gladstone Commercial Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Gladstone Commercial insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Gladstone Commercial that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

