Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Cyclo Therapeutics Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYTH) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Cyclo Therapeutics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyclo Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director N. Fine for US$213k worth of shares, at about US$0.71 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$1.16), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Cyclo Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Cyclo Therapeutics Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cyclo Therapeutics. Overall, four insiders shelled out US$319k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 8.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares, worth about US$1.6m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyclo Therapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Cyclo Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 7 warning signs we've spotted with Cyclo Therapeutics (including 4 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here