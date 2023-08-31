Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Citi Trends Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Citi Trends

In fact, the recent sale by Jonathan Duskin was the biggest sale of Citi Trends shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$22.76. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.00k shares worth US$129k. But they sold 11.32k shares for US$261k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Citi Trends Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Citi Trends shares. Specifically, Lead Independent Director Jonathan Duskin ditched US$261k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Citi Trends

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.0% of Citi Trends shares, worth about US$9.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Citi Trends Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Citi Trends has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

