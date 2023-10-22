Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy ACCO Brands Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in ACCO Brands Corporation's (NYSE:ACCO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ACCO Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Global Products & Operations, Gregory McCormack, sold US$60k worth of shares at a price of US$5.16 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$5.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Gregory McCormack.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 25.00k shares for US$135k. But they sold 11.72k shares for US$60k. In total, ACCO Brands insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ACCO Brands Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at ACCO Brands. In total, Senior Vice President of Global Products & Operations Gregory McCormack dumped US$60k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ACCO Brands insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ACCO Brands Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought ACCO Brands stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ACCO Brands. For example, ACCO Brands has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

