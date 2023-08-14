Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Epwin Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Epwin Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Jonathan Bednall for UK£110k worth of shares, at about UK£0.69 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.71. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Epwin Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Jonathan Bednall was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£118k for 170.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 160.00k shares, for UK£110k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Epwin Group insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Epwin Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw CEO & Executive Director Jonathan Bednall spend UK£110k on shares. However that only slightly eclipses the sales, UK£110k worth of sales. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Epwin Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 27% of Epwin Group shares, worth about UK£28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Epwin Group Insiders?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Epwin Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Epwin Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

