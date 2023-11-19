Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Carriage Services Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Carriage Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:CSV) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Carriage Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Carl Brink for US$103k worth of shares, at about US$25.85 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$22.58). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.60k shares for US$308k. But insiders sold 1.97k shares worth US$54k. In total, Carriage Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Carriage Services

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Carriage Services shares, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carriage Services Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Carriage Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Carriage Services and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carriage Services (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

