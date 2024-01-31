Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Jamieson Wellness Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Jamieson Wellness Inc.'s (TSE:JWEL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Jamieson Wellness Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chair Timothy Penner for CA$298k worth of shares, at about CA$27.14 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$30.27. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Jamieson Wellness insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Jamieson Wellness Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Jamieson Wellness insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about CA$9.8m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jamieson Wellness Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Jamieson Wellness insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Jamieson Wellness has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

