Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy PHX Minerals Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in PHX Minerals Inc.'s (NYSE:PHX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PHX Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Mark Behrman bought US$74k worth of shares at a price of US$3.22 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$3.41. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the PHX Minerals insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months PHX Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

PHX Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, PHX Minerals insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$88k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 15% of PHX Minerals shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PHX Minerals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PHX Minerals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PHX Minerals. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for PHX Minerals and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

