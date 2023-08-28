Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Wrkr Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Wrkr Ltd's (ASX:WRK) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wrkr

The insider Donald Sharp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.024 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.024. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Wrkr insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Wrkr insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Wrkr insiders own about AU$6.8m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Wrkr Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Wrkr insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Wrkr insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Wrkr. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Wrkr.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

