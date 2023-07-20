Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy My Rewards International Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in My Rewards International Limited's (ASX:MRI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

My Rewards International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Andrew Shi for AU$201k worth of shares, at about AU$0.018 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.016). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months My Rewards International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

My Rewards International Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at My Rewards International. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$206k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of My Rewards International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of My Rewards International shares, worth about AU$1.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The My Rewards International Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in My Rewards International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for My Rewards International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

