Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Panoramic Resources Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Panoramic Resources Limited's (ASX:PAN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Panoramic Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The MD, CEO & Executive Director Rickman Rajasooriar made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$105k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.039 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Panoramic Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Panoramic Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Panoramic Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, four insiders shelled out AU$245k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Panoramic Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$1.2m worth of Panoramic Resources stock, about 1.0% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Panoramic Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Panoramic Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Panoramic Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

