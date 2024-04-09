Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Microba Life Sciences Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Microba Life Sciences Limited's (ASX:MAP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Microba Life Sciences

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Richard Bund bought AU$450k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.23 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Microba Life Sciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Microba Life Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of Microba Life Sciences shares, worth about AU$13m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Microba Life Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Microba Life Sciences insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Microba Life Sciences. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Microba Life Sciences you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

