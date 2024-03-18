Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Sunshine Metals Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Sunshine Metals Limited's (ASX:SHN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Sunshine Metals

Sunshine Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Antonio Torresan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$250k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.015 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.014 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Sunshine Metals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:SHN Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2024

Sunshine Metals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Sunshine Metals insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$5.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Do The Sunshine Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sunshine Metals shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Sunshine Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Sunshine Metals (4 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.