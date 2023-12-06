Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Integral Diagnostics Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Integral Diagnostics Limited's (ASX:IDX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Integral Diagnostics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Integral Diagnostics

In fact, the recent purchase by James Hall was the biggest purchase of Integral Diagnostics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$1.84 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Integral Diagnostics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Integral Diagnostics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Integral Diagnostics Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Integral Diagnostics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$430k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Integral Diagnostics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$6.8m worth of Integral Diagnostics stock, about 1.6% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Integral Diagnostics Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Integral Diagnostics stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Integral Diagnostics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.