Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Golden Rim Resources Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Golden Rim Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Ernest Albers for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$0.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Golden Rim Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Golden Rim Resources insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$2.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Golden Rim Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Golden Rim Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Golden Rim Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Golden Rim Resources. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Golden Rim Resources and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

