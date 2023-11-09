Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Invex Therapeutics Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Invex Therapeutics Ltd's (ASX:IXC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Invex Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jason Peterson is the biggest insider purchase of Invex Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.23. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Invex Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Invex Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Invex Therapeutics insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$156k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Invex Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Invex Therapeutics insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$4.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Invex Therapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Invex Therapeutics shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Invex Therapeutics (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

