Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Uni-Asia Group Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Uni-Asia Group Limited (SGX:CHJ), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Uni-Asia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Chairman Michio Tanamoto bought S$224k worth of shares at a price of S$1.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.94). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Uni-Asia Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Uni-Asia Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Uni-Asia Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Executive Director Masahiro Iwabuchi paid S$105k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Uni-Asia Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 15% of Uni-Asia Group shares, worth about S$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Uni-Asia Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Uni-Asia Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Uni-Asia Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

