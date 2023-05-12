Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Albion Resources Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Albion Resources

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Steven Formica made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$251k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.07 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.079. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Albion Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Albion Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Albion Resources insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Albion Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Albion Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Albion Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Albion Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

