Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy OFX Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in OFX Group Limited's (ASX:OFX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

OFX Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Executive Director John Malcolm for AU$99k worth of shares, at about AU$2.31 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.45). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

OFX Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$1.84. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

OFX Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at OFX Group. Non-Executive Independent Director Douglas Snedden purchased AU$72k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.0% of OFX Group shares, worth about AU$31m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OFX Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest OFX Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for OFX Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

