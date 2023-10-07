Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Patriot Lithium Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Patriot Lithium Limited's (ASX:PAT) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Patriot Lithium Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Philip Thick made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.28 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.18). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Patriot Lithium insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.25 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Patriot Lithium Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Patriot Lithium insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders purchased AU$69k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Patriot Lithium insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$4.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Patriot Lithium Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Patriot Lithium shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Patriot Lithium is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

