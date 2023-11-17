Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited's (ASX:SB2) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non Executive Non-Independent Director Robert Salter for AU$81k worth of shares, at about AU$0.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$9.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

