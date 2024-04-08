Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Vintage Energy Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vintage Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Reginald Nelson bought AU$81k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.011). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Vintage Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Vintage Energy

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Vintage Energy insiders own 9.6% of the company, worth about AU$1.3m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Vintage Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Vintage Energy insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Vintage Energy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Vintage Energy has 4 warning signs (and 3 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

