Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy G8 Education Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in G8 Education Limited's (ASX:GEM) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G8 Education

The CEO, MD & Director Pejman Okhovat made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$108k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.08 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.07). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

G8 Education insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At G8 Education Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that G8 Education insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$123k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at G8 Education, though insiders do hold about AU$985k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At G8 Education Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that G8 Education insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for G8 Education you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

