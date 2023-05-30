Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Resource Base Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Resource Base Limited's (ASX:RBX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Resource Base Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman Maurice Feilich made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.075 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.17), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Resource Base insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Resource Base

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Resource Base insiders own 7.3% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Resource Base Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Resource Base insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Resource Base insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Resource Base. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Resource Base you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

