Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Great Western Exploration Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Great Western Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Grey Egerton-Warburton for AU$200k worth of shares, at about AU$0.04 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.041 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Great Western Exploration insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Great Western Exploration insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Great Western Exploration

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Great Western Exploration insiders own 31% of the company, worth about AU$3.2m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Great Western Exploration Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Great Western Exploration insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Great Western Exploration and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Great Western Exploration. Be aware that Great Western Exploration is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 5 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

