Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Zoom2u Technologies Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Zoom2u Technologies Limited's (ASX:Z2U) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zoom2u Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder Steve Orenstein bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.075. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Zoom2u Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have Zoom2u Technologies Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at Zoom2u Technologies over the last quarter. Founder Steve Orenstein bought AU$13k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Zoom2u Technologies insiders own about AU$5.6m worth of shares. That equates to 39% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Zoom2u Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Zoom2u Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zoom2u Technologies. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Zoom2u Technologies (including 3 which are significant).

