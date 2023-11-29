Positive week for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) institutional investors who lost 16% over the past year

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Dutch Bros implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 8 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

After a year of 16% losses, last week’s 4.0% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Dutch Bros.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dutch Bros?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Dutch Bros does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dutch Bros' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dutch Bros. TSG Consumer Partners, LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 6.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, FMR LLC and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Jonathan Ricci, the CEO has 2.9% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Dutch Bros

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Dutch Bros Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$5.3b, and insiders have US$644m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Dutch Bros. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 15% stake in Dutch Bros. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Dutch Bros (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

