Positive week for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) institutional investors who lost 53% over the past year

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 8 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 84% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutional investors would probably welcome last week's 9.2% increase in the share price after a year of 53% losses as a sign that returns may to begin trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nu Skin Enterprises, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nu Skin Enterprises?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Nu Skin Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nu Skin Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Nu Skin Enterprises is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 17% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 13% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Nu Skin Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$14m worth of the US$904m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

