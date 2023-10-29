Possible Bearish Signals With Abbott Laboratories Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Abbott Laboratories Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Daniel Starks, sold US$5.7m worth of shares at a price of US$114 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$92.85). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Abbott Laboratories insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Abbott Laboratories Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Abbott Laboratories shares. In total, Executive Vice President of Rapid & Molecular Diagnostics Andrea Wainer sold US$567k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Abbott Laboratories

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Abbott Laboratories insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abbott Laboratories Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Abbott Laboratories stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Abbott Laboratories and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

