Possible Bearish Signals With Advanced Micro Devices Insiders Disposing Stock

The fact that multiple Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Micro Devices

The insider, Forrest Norrod, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$119 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$118. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Advanced Micro Devices didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Advanced Micro Devices Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Advanced Micro Devices. In total, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & President EMEA Paul Grasby sold US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Advanced Micro Devices Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Advanced Micro Devices insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$1.1b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Micro Devices Insiders?

An insider sold Advanced Micro Devices shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

