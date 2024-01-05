Possible Bearish Signals With American Express Insiders Disposing Stock

The fact that multiple American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

American Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Monique Herena, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$173 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$187, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Monique Herena's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in American Express than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At American Express Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, American Express insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. insider Walter Clayton spent US$144k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Express insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$175m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Express Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that American Express insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in American Express, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

