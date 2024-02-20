Possible Bearish Signals With Arch Capital Group Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arch Capital Group

The CEO & Director, Marc Grandisson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$30m worth of shares at a price of US$85.62 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$86.11). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Marc Grandisson's holding.

Insiders in Arch Capital Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Arch Capital Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Arch Capital Group shares. In total, President Nicolas Alain Papadopoulo dumped US$5.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Arch Capital Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Arch Capital Group insiders own about US$858m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arch Capital Group Insiders?

An insider sold Arch Capital Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Arch Capital Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Arch Capital Group (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

