Possible Bearish Signals With Arthur J. Gallagher Insiders Disposing Stock

In the last year, many Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher

The Corporate VP & Chief Human Resource Officer, Susan Pietrucha, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$212 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$216, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 99% of Susan Pietrucha's stake.

In the last year Arthur J. Gallagher insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Arthur J. Gallagher Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Arthur J. Gallagher shares. In total, insiders dumped US$8.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$519m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Arthur J. Gallagher makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arthur J. Gallagher. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

