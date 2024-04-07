Possible Bearish Signals With Bristol-Myers Squibb Insiders Disposing Stock

Many Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, S. J. Vessey, sold US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$67.06 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$51.32. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13.57k shares for US$673k. But insiders sold 69.10k shares worth US$4.5m. In total, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares, worth about US$76m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Bristol-Myers Squibb Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Bristol-Myers Squibb insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Bristol-Myers Squibb that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

