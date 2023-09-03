Possible Bearish Signals With Cadence Design Systems Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cadence Design Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$230 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$244, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli's holding.

In the last year Cadence Design Systems insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Cadence Design Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Cadence Design Systems. Specifically, insiders ditched US$3.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Cadence Design Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cadence Design Systems insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$624m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadence Design Systems Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Cadence Design Systems is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cadence Design Systems has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

