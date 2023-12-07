Possible Bearish Signals With Chipotle Mexican Grill Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chipotle Mexican Grill

The Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Curtis Garner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$2,060 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$2,210, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 48% of Curtis Garner's holding.

Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Chipotle Mexican Grill Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares. In total, insiders sold US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders own about US$402m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Chipotle Mexican Grill is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chipotle Mexican Grill. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

