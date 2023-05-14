Possible Bearish Signals With Costco Wholesale Insiders Disposing Stock \

In the last year, many Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Ron Vachris, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$476 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$504). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Ron Vachris's holding.

In total, Costco Wholesale insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Costco Wholesale Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Costco Wholesale. Specifically, insiders ditched US$4.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Costco Wholesale

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Costco Wholesale insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$539m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Costco Wholesale Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Costco Wholesale is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Costco Wholesale. While conducting our analysis, we found that Costco Wholesale has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

