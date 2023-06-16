Possible Bearish Signals With CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Disposing Stock \

Over the past year, many CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Roxanne Austin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$97.59 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$160. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of CrowdStrike Holdings shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CrowdStrike Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at CrowdStrike Holdings. In total, insiders sold US$8.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of CrowdStrike Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. CrowdStrike Holdings insiders own 4.6% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The CrowdStrike Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold CrowdStrike Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

