Possible Bearish Signals With Danaher Insiders Disposing Stock \

The fact that multiple Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Danaher Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President, Joakim Weidemanis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$273 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$235). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Danaher insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Danaher Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Danaher shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$292k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Danaher insiders own about US$20b worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Danaher Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Danaher stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Danaher is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Danaher. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Danaher and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

