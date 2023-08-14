Possible Bearish Signals With Elevance Health Insiders Disposing Stock

The fact that multiple Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Elevance Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and President of Commercial & Specialty Health Benefits, Charles Kendrick, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$462 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$474, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Charles Kendrick's holding.

Elevance Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Elevance Health Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Elevance Health shares. In total, Independent Director Robert Dixon sold US$148k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Elevance Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Elevance Health insiders own about US$142m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Elevance Health Tell Us?

An insider sold Elevance Health shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Elevance Health is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elevance Health.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

