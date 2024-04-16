Possible Bearish Signals With Elevance Health Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elevance Health

The Executive VP and President of Commercial & Specialty Health Benefits, Charles Kendrick, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$500 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$500. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Elevance Health didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Elevance Health Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Elevance Health shares. In total, insiders sold US$1.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Elevance Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elevance Health insiders own about US$168m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Elevance Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Elevance Health is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Elevance Health and we suggest you have a look.

