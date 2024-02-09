Possible Bearish Signals With Emerson Electric Insiders Disposing Stock

Over the past year, many Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, Lisa Flavin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$89.65 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 46% of Lisa Flavin's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.40k shares worth US$2.1m. But insiders sold 61.22k shares worth US$5.6m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Emerson Electric than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Emerson Electric Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Emerson Electric shares over the last three months. In total, Executive VP & COO Ram Krishnan sold US$1.2m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile President Surendralal Karsanbhai bought US$882k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Emerson Electric insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$222m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Emerson Electric Insiders?

The stark truth for Emerson Electric is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Emerson Electric is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

