Possible Bearish Signals With Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Disposing Stock \

Many The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Fabrizio Freda, for US$5.3m worth of shares, at about US$268 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$181. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Estée Lauder Companies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Estée Lauder Companies shares. Specifically, Executive Group President Jane Hudis ditched US$3.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Estée Lauder Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$8.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies Tell Us?

An insider sold Estée Lauder Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Estée Lauder Companies.

